Suspended Sentence for Cocaine Possession

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2022 .

A man who was caught with £570 worth of cocaine in Ocean Village by Drug Squad detectives has been given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Kyle SEGOVIA, 23, of Prince Edward’s Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to one charge of Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug.

His arrest came after he was stopped by plain-clothes officers at 4:30pm on Wednesday 13 October last year, outside a bar in Ocean Village.

After being detained for a search, he was taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he was found to have a white powder in his possession, weighing 9.63 grams.

The Public Analyst later confirmed the substance as cocaine.