Customs Seize Small RHIB, 550 Cartons Of Cigarettes And Over 9KG Rolling Tobacco

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2022 .

On 8th January, Officers at HM Customs Marine Base received a report concerning a small vessel suspected of being involved in illicit tobacco activity travelling at speed towards the area of Westview Park.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

In the early hours of 8th January 2022, at approximately 0220hrs, Officers at HM Customs Marine Base received a report concerning a small vessel suspected of being involved in illicit tobacco activity travelling at speed towards the area of Westview Park. Officers on board HMC Seeker were deployed immediately in response.

Upon arriving at the location, a search was conducted of the area, and a small RHIB was located by the shoreline of Westview Park that was partly loaded with master cases of cigarettes; the Officers also noted that there were further cases of cigarettes floating near to the abandoned vessel.

A second HMC vessel was deployed to assist in the retrieval of the small RHIB. HM Custom’s land Officers were also requested to attend to assist with the recovery of a number of master cases of tobacco that were floating close to the shoreline. The small RHIB and the master cases of tobacco were removed to HMC Marine Base. A total of 550 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and 9600 grams of rolling tobacco were seized.

Investigation continues.





