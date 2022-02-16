Drink Driver Banned and Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

A local man has been banned from driving for six months and fined £400 after pleading guilty to a drink-driving offence.

Cyrin DOMINICY, 51, of Westside, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



The court heard how just before 1am on Saturday 11 December last year, officers in a police van were patrolling Queensway, when they spotted a Gibraltar plated vehicle heading towards Bishop Caruana Road – without its lights on.



After signalling for the vehicle to stop, the officers spoke to DOMINICY, who confirmed he had been drinking alcohol.



He blew 62ug – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.



He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he gave a urine sample that also confirmed that he was over the limit.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



