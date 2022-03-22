Commendations For Drug Squad Officers

Four officers have today received commendations from the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger for a case that saw a man jailed for importing over £5 million of cannabis into Gibraltar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detective Sgt Gerald Martinez, Police Sgt Lionel Gomez, Detective Constable Byron Shute and Detective Constable Daniel Caruana received the awards after their actions and investigation skills helped bring about a successful prosecution.

As a result of their efforts, a Moroccan national was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Supreme Court last month.

Picture Caption: (L to R) PS Gomez, DC Shute, DS Martinez, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, DC Caruana, Assistant Commissioner of Police Cathal Yeats.