Local Man Banned for Dangerous Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2022 .

In the Magistrates’ Court today, 31 year-old Christian Bonfante of Waterport Terraces was disqualified from driving for one month and fined £450 after he was found guilty of Dangerous Driving.

At around 9pm on Friday 24 July 2020, an off-duty police officer observed Bonfante driving a Yamaha T-Max motorcycle northwards along Bishop Caruana Road.



Bonfante was seen to be travelling at speed as he swerved through traffic. Although a female pedestrian was crossing the most northerly zebra crossing, Bonfante showed no sign of slowing down and he dangerously swerved around the woman, narrowly missing her. He then carried on in the direction of the roundabout at Europort Avenue.



The following day, Bonfante was informed that he was being reported for the offence of Dangerous Driving.



An RGP spokesman said, ‘This example of Dangerous Driving was witnessed by an off-duty police officer but members of the public are also encouraged to report similar incidents. This can be done anonymously by calling 20072500 or via http://www.police.gi/report/seen-heard’



