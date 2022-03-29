Man Sentenced For Domestic Abuse

Written by YGTV Team on 29 March 2022 .

A local man has received a £1,000 fine after assaulting his former partner.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nabil El Khiri, 47, of Glacis Road, was found guilty of one count of Actual Bodily Harm by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon.

The court heard that at around 4am on Sunday 21 June 2020, El Khiri and his ex-partner were drinking alcohol at a restaurant after hours in Ocean Village, when an argument began.

The argument became physical and the victim ended up with two black eyes, swellings to both cheeks, scratch marks behind her ear and bruising to her right kneecap.

The woman managed to escape from the establishment and a security guard called the police.

El Khiri was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm.

The victim, who is no longer in a relationship with El Khiri, has since left Gibraltar and was not in court for the trial.

Police Constable Nick Ramagge, said: “Domestic abuse is totally unacceptable in any shape or form.

“This sentence gives the victim closure and proves that we take domestic abuse seriously.

“Domestic abuse can have a significant psychological and emotional effect on the victim in both the short term, and for a considerable time going forward. Bruises heal, but the psychological effects continue long after.

“Our recently established Domestic Abuse Team is on hand to tackle perpetrators and provide long term support to victims of domestic abuse. It is essential that as many people as possible have access to support to ensure the right measures are being taken to keep them and their families safe.”

The RGP’s DAT is formed of specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in confidence on:

∙ DAT: 200 67001

∙ Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

∙ Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014