Man Charged with Further Fraud Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2022 .

A UK national has been charged with three more counts of Fraud by False Representation today, regarding goods totalling £3,419.75.

Ansumana JABATI, 40, who is currently serving a six-month sentence for defrauding several local businesses out of high value goods totalling more than £16,000, will appear at the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow at 10am.



His arrest followed a further investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit, where it was discovered that a number of additional businesses in Gibraltar had been targeted, with goods purchased using fraudulent bank cards in December 2021.



JABATI was initially arrested in January 2022 as he was waiting to fly back to the UK in the departure lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.



