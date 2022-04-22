Man Appears In Court For Drug Charges

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

A local man appeared before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after cocaine with a street value of £1,477 was allegedly seized in his home.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jesus Usquieri, 44, of Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested on 22 October last year, after RGP Drug Squad detectives, HM Customs officers and their Drug Detection Dog executed a search warrant at his address.

Last Wednesday at New Mole House, the defendant was charged with possession and possession with intent to supply almost 25 grams of cocaine.

The case was adjourned until 10 May and Usquieri was bailed out.





