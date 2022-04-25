Man Sentenced For Domestic Abuse

A local man has been fined £500 and sentenced to 180 hours of Community Service after assaulting his former partner.

Simon Landon, 44, of Devil’s Tower Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of Actual Bodily Harm and was sentenced at the Supreme Court today.



The £500 will be paid as compensation to the victim.



The court heard that the assaults related to instances of domestic abuse between 2017 and 2021, two of which required hospital treatment.



Landon was arrested in December 2020, after the victim disclosed to officers that they had been assaulted.



An investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team was subsequently launched, which led to Landon being charged.



Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane, from the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This type of crime has no place in our community. Our officers are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing offenders of domestic abuse and to bring them before the criminal justice system, whilst supporting victims of this an abhorrent crime.”



The Domestic Abuse Team is formed of specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.



If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in confidence on:



- DAT: 200 67001



- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



