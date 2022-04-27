Teenager Jailed For Taxi Break-In

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2022 .

A local teenager has been jailed for 12 weeks after breaking into a taxi parked in Sir William Jackson Grove car park.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 18, of Willis’ Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage.

Brown’s arrest came after police received call around 11pm on Monday 18 April from the vehicle’s owner, who stated that someone had broken into his taxi.

A window had been smashed and the vehicle had been rummaged through – but nothing was stolen.

On police arrival, uniformed officers identified Brown on CCTV and arrested him at an address in Sir William Jackson Grove an hour later.

Brown, who had been ordered to stay at his mother’s residence in the Upper Town from 8pm to 8am on April 12 by the Magistrates’ Court in relation to another matter, was then further arrested for a Breach of Court Curfew.

Brown was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the Attempted Theft, which was reduced to 12 weeks for the early guilty plea. He received no separate penalty for the Criminal Damage.





