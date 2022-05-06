Court Remands Man Accused Of Stalking

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

A local man was remanded in prison by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading not guilty to a charge of Stalking.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jesse Acris, 21, resident in the South District, was arrested after police received a report from a local woman that he had turned up at her place of work just after 11pm last Tuesday 3 May.

The victim then disclosed to police officers that he had been turning up at her home on a daily basis for the past two months.

Acris was taken to New Mole House, interviewed under caution and bailed a few hours later with conditions not to approach the victim.

Later that same day (Wednesday 4), the victim called the police again stating that Acris was back outside her place of work and was refusing to leave.

On police arrival at 2345, Acris was arrested for breaching his police bail conditions.

He was subsequently charged for the offence of Stalking and kept at New Mole House overnight until his court appearance this morning.

Acris was then remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill until his next court appearance on Thursday 12 May.





