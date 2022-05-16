Man Charged With Arson and Assault On Police

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2022 .

A local man will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with Arson and Assault on Police over the weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below

Jaydan Zarb, 24, of Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested by Response Team officers just after 7pm on Friday evening (13 May).

His arrest came after police received a report of a parked car on fire at Tank Ramp just before 6pm on Friday afternoon.

On police arrival, door to door enquiries were carried out, which resulted in Zarb being identified as the person who had allegedly set fire to the car.

He was later arrested at New Mole House Police Station after he attended regarding another matter.

The following morning he was arrested on suspicion of Assault on a Police Officer, after allegedly spitting at an officer in the Custody Suite.

On Saturday afternoon, he was charged with Arson and Assault on Police and was kept at New Mole House over the weekend until his appearance at the Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).





