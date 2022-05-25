Juveniles Arrested Following Collision

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2022 .

Three male juveniles were arrested early this morning following a Road Traffic Collision on Queensway.

At around 00:12 Response Team officers spotted a red Volkswagen Golf at the Fuente del Capullo, where the driver appeared to be stalling and struggling to control the vehicle.



When signalled to stop and as officers approached the vehicle, it made off at high speed. Officers pursued it southbound onto Queensway.



Just opposite Mid-Town, the driver of the vehicle lost control, crashing into a railing and knocking over a lamppost. The vehicle then rolled across the carriageway and collided into a large planter at location.



The three occupants of the vehicle then ran off. The vehicle suffered extensive damage and front and side airbags were deployed.



Approximately an hour and a half later, night shift officers arrested three suspects.



Two males, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of Taking a Conveyance.



One male, 17, was arrested on suspicion of Taking a Conveyance, Failing to Stop, Dangerous Driving and Driving Whilst Disqualified through Age.



One juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries and no pedestrians were hurt.



Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, Technical Services and Gib Elec made the area safe and the traffic light was removed.



All three have been bailed out pending further enquiries.





