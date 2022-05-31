Man Sentenced for Wounding

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

A man has been given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, after pleading guilty to Wounding during a domestic incident with his partner.

Arturs Kuzencovs, 39, a Latvian national who arrived in Gibraltar earlier this month, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.



The court heard that during the early hours of Sunday 22 May, an argument broke out between Kuzencovs and his partner at her residence in the Westside area – during which time he was asked to leave.



However, Kuzencovs refused to leave and pushed the victim to the floor twice, which resulted in a 5cm-long significant laceration to her head.



The victim then made her way to a neighbour’s apartment, who then called the RGP Control Room.



At 05:45 that morning, Kuzencovs was arrested on suspicion of Wounding and was charged the following day with Wounding, following an intensive investigation from detectives in the Crime and Protective Services department.



The victim was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for treatment.



A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “This was a particularly serious case, but we would like to reassure the public that we always take positive action when we receive reports of domestic abuse – taking the needs of the victim into consideration.



“If anyone wishes to report an incident of Domestic Abuse, we urge them to get in contact with us so they can speak to our specialist officers in the Domestic Abuse Team (DAT).”



Anyone affected by domestic abuse can contact DAT on:



- Control Room: 20072500



- Online: www.police.gi/report-online



- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



The spokesperson, added: “In case of emergency always call 199. Confidentiality is guaranteed.”



