Money Laundering Investigation: Local Couple Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2022 .

Following a protracted and complex money laundering investigation, the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) of the RGP has today charged a local man and wife, Dale (41) and Angelina (38) VILLA.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the ECU seized the Nike Net, a luxury motor vessel registered to Dale VILLA and valued at approximately £295,000.



Search Warrants executed at the residence of Dale and Angelina VILLA resulted in the seizure of €207,000 in cash.



The defendants surrendered to their Police Bail where Dale VILLA was charged with:



- Being knowingly and concerned in the exportation of a commercial quantity of tobacco from Gibraltar without the authority of an export licence;



- Breach of Tobacco Retail Licence;



- Use of approximately £15 million worth of Criminal Property;



- Possession of Criminal Property, namely, Motor Vessel Nike NET and



- Being concerned in an arrangement which facilitated the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property [Motor Vessel Nike Net] by another.



Dale VILLA was further charged jointly with Angelina VILLA with one count of Possession of €207,000 of Criminal Property.



The RGP will seek to have these assets confiscated.



In this investigation, the ECU worked closely with the Guardia Civil in their efforts to tackle cross-border organised crime in line with the RGP’s Annual Policing Plan commitments.



The defendants were bailed to appear before the Magistrates Court tomorrow.



