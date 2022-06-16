Money Laundering Investigation: Local Couple Charged

Following a protracted and complex money laundering investigation, the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) of the RGP has today charged a local man and wife, Dale (41) and Angelina (38) VILLA.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the ECU seized the Nike Net, a luxury motor vessel registered to Dale VILLA and valued at approximately £295,000.

Search Warrants executed at the residence of Dale and Angelina VILLA resulted in the seizure of €207,000 in cash.

The defendants surrendered to their Police Bail where Dale VILLA was charged with:

- Being knowingly and concerned in the exportation of a commercial quantity of tobacco from Gibraltar without the authority of an export licence;

- Breach of Tobacco Retail Licence;  

- Use of approximately £15 million worth of Criminal Property;  

- Possession of Criminal Property, namely, Motor Vessel Nike NET and  

- Being concerned in an arrangement which facilitated the acquisition,  retention, use or control of criminal property [Motor Vessel Nike Net] by another.

Dale VILLA was further charged jointly with Angelina VILLA with one count of Possession of €207,000 of Criminal Property.

The RGP will seek to have these assets confiscated.

In this investigation, the ECU worked closely with the Guardia Civil in their efforts to tackle cross-border organised crime in line with the RGP’s Annual Policing Plan commitments.

The defendants were bailed to appear before the Magistrates Court tomorrow.

 

