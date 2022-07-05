Police Investigating Rosia Road Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2022 .

RGP are investigating a serious incident involving a female juvenile that happened late last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The incident is of a sexual nature.

We are currently speaking to two male juveniles who are in police custody and are known to the female.

The investigation is ongoing.

We are keen to speak to anyone who was walking along Rosia Road pedestrian promenade between 2300 and 0010 this morning and may have seen two male juveniles walking with a female juvenile.

If you have any information that can help our officers please contact our Control Room on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Sergeant or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online