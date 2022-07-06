Drink Driver Four Times Over Limit Sentenced

A man has been disqualified from driving for five years and sentenced to an alcohol treatment requirement order after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Brendon Head, 39, of Laguna Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this  morning (Wed 6 July) for Driving Under the Influence of Drink. 

Just before 3am on 4 June last month, night shift officers were on patrol in Laguna  Estate when they saw Head driving his vehicle very slowly onto Sortie Road, before  colliding with a pole. 

Officers stopped the vehicle and noted that Head’s speech was slurred and he smelt  very strongly of alcoholic drink. 

He was asked to do a roadside breath test, which gave a reading of 150ug of alcohol  per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35ug. 

He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he gave a  reading of 136ug on the evidential breath machine. 

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol  or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



