Man Jailed For Three Months Following Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2022 .

A local man has been jailed for three months today after pleading guilty to a burglary at the Wembley Bar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 18, of Calpe Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

His arrest came after the police Control Room received a report of a burglary in progress just after 5:20am on Saturday 2 July this month.

On police arrival, Brown was found at location holding a large screwdriver and matching the description of the suspect. He was arrested at the scene.

In a separate case at the Magistrates’ Court today, he also pleaded guilty to Criminal Damage, for which he received a four-week prison sentence, to run concurrently with his burglary sentence.

In this second case, a car which was parked on the 7th floor of Engineer Lane Car Park between 31 May and 10 June had its rear window smashed.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators discovered specks of blood in the vehicle and a DNA analysis later matched the blood to Brown.

He was then arrested for the offence just before 9pm on Saturday 2 July.

When sentences run concurrently, defendants serve all the sentences at the same time.





