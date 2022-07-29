Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2022 .

A drink driver who crashed her motorcycle on Cumberland Road has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £400.



A statement from the RGP follows below:

Maria Teresa Borge, 66, of Rosia Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

Her arrest came in the early hours on Wednesday 2 February this year, when night shift officers spotted a local motorcycle on its side on the pavement at the junction of Rosia Road and Cumberland Road.

On closer inspection, officers saw Borge partially pinned under the motorcycle.

When officers helped her to her feet she was unable to stand unassisted and a strong smell of alcoholic drink could be smelt on her breath.

After confirming she had been drinking alcohol, she was breathalysed and gave a reading of 95ug/100ml – the legal limit being 35ug.

