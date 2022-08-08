RGP Issue Ransomware Attacks Warning

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

The RGP is warning local businesses of possible ‘ransomware’ attacks.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ransom malware, or ransomware, is a type of cyber attack that prevents users from accessing their computer system until they have made a ransom payment.

Attackers usually leave a “ransom note” which informs the victim that the only way to get access to their files is by using a “key” purchased from the attackers. Victims usually then have 48 hours to contact the attackers to prevent files from being deleted, published on various websites, hackers’ forums, etc. The attackers usually send a link to the dark web, where they can anonymously make contact with the victim and make their demands.

The earliest variants of ransomware were developed in the late 1980s and payment was to be sent through the postal system. Today, ransomware attackers require payment be sent via cryptocurrency or credit card and they target individuals, businesses and organisations of all kinds.

The RGP is aware that a local firm has recently been the subject of a ransomware attack and the investigation is ongoing

An RGP spokesman said,

“If anyone believes that they have been targeted, they should speak to an IT professional or their Internet Service Provider to ask for help, as they may be able to assist immediately in preventing the attack from continuing.

“If a ransomware attack is confirmed, the relevant server/computer should be considered as a crime scene, which contains vital evidence. It is important to keep a timeline of events and to save server logs, web logs, email logs, network graphs and reports. These would assist in any future investigation.

“Anyone needing specific advice can contact us on via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20048040”





