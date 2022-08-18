Three More Drink Drivers Banned This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2022 .

Three drivers have been banned for drink driving by the Magistrates’ Court in the past week.

In the first case, Radu Manaila, 44, of Cumberland Road, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was sentenced last Friday to a 15-month driving disqualification and a £400 fine.



His arrest came just after 2am on Tuesday 14 December last year, when night shift officers patrolling Line Wall Road spotted his vehicle swerving repeatedly on the road.



His vehicle was stopped and he blew 91ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35ug.



In the second case heard before the Magistrates’ Court last Monday, Leila Garcia, 42, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was sentenced to a 12-month driving ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.



She was arrested just after 1am on Sunday 26 June this year, after the car she was driving collided with scaffolding at the bottom of Engineer Lane.



A member of the public reported the incident to the police Control Room and officers arrived to find Garcia driving away from the incident. She then blew 96ug on the roadside breath test.



In the last case to come before the courts yesterday (Wednesday), Sarah Haefner, 26, of Beach View Terraces, was found guilty at trial of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and sentenced to a driving ban of six months and a fine of £400.



She was arrested just after 5am on Saturday 16 October last year, when officers spotted her riding a motorcycle north along Glacis Road, which was swerving from side to side.



She was stopped by Gib Oil petrol station, where she blew over the limit on the roadside breath test. After her arrest she was taken to New Mole House and blew 41ug on the evidential breath test machine.







An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink or drug driving is totally unacceptable.



“Our officers are out every day looking for the tell-tale signs of drink driving, so our advice is don’t risk it, it’s just not worth it.



“We have a zero tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



“You simply cannot combine them with driving. We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.



“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



“You could help save someone’s life.”



