Woman To Appear In Court Over Online Abuse Of Teacher

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2022 .

On 12 October 2022, a teacher reported that an abusive message had been posted on social media.

The RGP says the matter has been investigated and, as a result, a local woman will be summoned to appear in court for the offences of Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network and of Intentional Harassment.