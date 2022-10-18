Drink Driver Banned And Fined £400

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2022 .

A local man who was caught drink driving last weekend has been banned from driving for six months and fined £400.

Lewis DADAIAN, 24, of Rosia Dale, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration Above the Limit.



He was arrested just before 3am last Saturday, after night shift officers spotted him speeding and swerving on his Honda PCX motorcycle, which was heading south on Queensway past Ocean Heights.



DADAIAN was stopped by officers and confirmed that he had been drinking alcohol. He then blew 59ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35ug.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



