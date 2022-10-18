Man Guilty of Sexual Offences with Children

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2022 .

A local man was found guilty of sexual offences against children at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon.

James Alman, 68, was found guilty of all 15 counts of Sexual Activity with a Child under 16 and is set to be sentenced on Monday 7 November.



The incidents involved two female juveniles, who were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences took place between 2006 and 2010.



A Royal Gibraltar Police investigation began in January 2019, when detectives from the Safeguarding Team received a report regarding the sexual assaults.



As a result, Alman was interviewed and reported for summons to the Magistrates’ Court.



Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, who leads the RGP’s Safeguarding Team, said: “Following an in-depth investigation by our detectives, we are pleased to hear that Alman has been found guilty of all 15 charges. We hope this will allow the victims and their families to have some closure.”



