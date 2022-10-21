Guilty Pleas in Domestic Abuse Case

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2022 .

A local man has pleaded guilty to a number of offences following a domestic abuse case in the Magistrates’ Court.

Liam Remorino, 25, of Sir William Jackson Grove, pleaded guilty to one count of False Imprisonment, three counts of Common Assault, two counts of Causing Damage and one count of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug in court yesterday.



The incident dates back to December 2021, where Remorino was arrested by Response Team officers.



The case was subsequently investigated by the Domestic Abuse Team.



Detective Constable James Currer, said: “We are satisfied to hear that following a thorough investigation by our detectives in the Domestic Abuse Team, that Remorino has pleaded guilty to these charges.



“We hope that this will allow the victim and her family to move on.



“The Domestic Abuse Team will continue to support their victims and urge any individual suffering from domestic abuse to come forward and report it to the police.”



Remorino will be sentenced at the end of November in the Supreme Court.



The RGP’s DAT is formed of specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.



If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in confidence on:



• DAT: 200 67001 (199 in emergencies)



• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



• Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



