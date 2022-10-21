Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2022 .

A local man has pleaded not guilty to a number of child sex offences after appearing in court today.

Carlos (known as Charles) Benyunes senior, 60, of the Upper Town, appeared at the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with six counts of Sexual Assault of a Child under 13.



Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Safeguarding Team arrested Benyunes in January this year, after a report was made to the police.



He was subsequently placed on police bail with conditions whilst the investigation continued.



Yesterday, after surrendering to his bail, he was charged. His next appearance in court will be on 25 January next year.



