Three Men Sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court

Written by YGTV Team on 31 October 2022 .

Following a burglary at the Boat Owners’ Club at Coaling Island, two local men were today sentenced to terms of imprisonment. Michael Martin, 19, was sentenced to eight weeks for the Burglary plus 14 weeks of a suspended sentence, the two periods to be served consecutively, whilst Cain Parody, 18, was sentenced to six weeks for the Burglary.

At around 4am on 22 October, the two men were observed on CCTV as they broke into the club and smashed the bar’s till on to the floor. Officers attended the scene and arrested the two men while they were still inside the premises.



MAIN STREET THEFT



Also in the Magistrates’ Court today, a Romanian man was sentenced to 30 weeks’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to the Theft of various items from a shop on Main Street.



Chirez Memet, 20, had entered the shop and taken a tracksuit top, a Gucci bag and three Prada bags into the changing room. He then left the store without making payment for these items, which together, were worth over £5,000.



He will serve the 30 weeks when he completes a current sentence of 16 weeks in connection with a separate offence.



A RGP spokesman, said: “We are delighted that the three men who were sentenced this morning will not have the chance to commit further offences over the next few weeks. Michael Martin in particular is a prolific offender whose actions cause financial loss and damage to local businesses and who frequently diverts police resources away from incidents where they may be urgently needed.”



