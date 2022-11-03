Ex-Police Officer Sentenced For Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

Following a complex fraud investigation conducted by officers from the RGP’s Professional Standards Department and the Economic Crime Unit, an ex-police officer sentenced to eight months in Prison, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to four counts of Fraud by False Representation.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Darren Nicholas Gonzalez, 28, of Mid Harbour Estate, was yesterday sentenced to eight months in Prison, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to four counts of Fraud by False Representation.

Gonzalez was also ordered by the court to pay compensation to the four victims, totalling over £10,000.





