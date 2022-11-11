Dangerous Driver Sentenced To Unpaid Work

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2022 .

A local man has been sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to Dangerous Driving.

Ian Williams, 20, of Moorish Castle Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.



He also pleaded guilty to Failing to Stop, No Insurance and Driving without a Licence, for which he received no separate penalty.



In addition, he pleaded guilty to Possession of 25.4 grams of cannabis and was fined £300.



Williams’ arrest came at 10:30pm on Thursday 16 September last year, after he was seen riding a motorcycle and committing a traffic offence near to the Trafalgar roundabout – and then failed to stop for the police.



Officers followed the motorcycle with their sirens on but he continued to drive along Main Street, before turning into King’s Yard Lane.



As he approached Hargreaves Football Pitch, just past St Jago’s Estate, Williams attempted a dangerous manoeuvre by attempting to overtake a car on its left hand side.



However, he collided with it, causing damage to that car and two parked vehicles.



Williams, who was also found to be in possession of approximately £125 of cannabis, was arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.