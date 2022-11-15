Man Banned From Driving - Sentenced To Unpaid Work

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2022 .

A local man has been banned from driving for a year and must do 80 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Anthony James Lombard, 47, of Prince Edward’s Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning for the offence of Failing to Supply a Specimen.



He was arrested just after 4am on Monday 24 October this year after officers saw him driving an Alfa Romeo slowly on Scud Hill.



Lombard was followed along Rosia Road before officers stopped him at Grand Parade Car Park to speak to him.



On talking to Lombard officers noted that they could smell alcoholic drink on his breath and that he was slurring his words.



He then blew 111ug on the roadside breath test – more than three times the legal limit of 35ug.



Lombard was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station where he failed to give a breath specimen on the evidential breathalyser machine in custody.



He was then charged for Failing to Supply.



