Teenager Jailed For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2022 .

A local teenager has been jailed for 23 weeks after breaking into a business on Main Street and stealing £3000 and €1400 in cash.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Kian Dobinson, 19, of South Pavilion Road, was sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday after pleading guilty to Burglary.

He also pleaded guilty to Possession of Cannabis (approximately £120), for which he received no separate penalty.

The court heard how Dobinson used a metal bar to force his way into Sacha’s Ltd on Main Street just after 6am on Sunday 25 September this year.

Once inside he stole money and caused damage totalling almost £3,000 to a cash register and door.

The owner of the business reported the break-in to police later that same morning.

Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department attended – and Dobinson was later identified on CCTV footage.

Later that same day just after 4pm, Response Team officers on patrol spotted him on Line Wall Road wearing the same clothes he wore during the burglary.

After being arrested, Dobinson was searched and found to have over £3,000 in his bag, along with 23.9 grams of cannabis.





