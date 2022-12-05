Drink Driver Loses Licence

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

A local man who was caught drink driving over the weekend has lost his driving licence at court today.

David Pillinger, 37, of Laguna Estate, was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £500 at the Magistrates’ Court.

His arrest comes after the RGP launched their Christmas Drink Drive Campaign, which has seen an increase in the number of officers looking out for drink drivers during the festive period.

Officers were stationed on Queensway just before 1am on Sunday morning, when they stopped Pillinger driving an Opel Frontera south along Queensway.

On speaking to him, officers noted he was slurring his words. He then blew 89ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35ug.

Pillinger was arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he later blew 67ug on the Evidential Breath Test Machine.

At court this morning, Pillinger pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over the Prescribed Limit.