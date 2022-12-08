Three Teenagers Sentenced Following Assault On Female Juvenile

08 December 2022

Three teenagers have been sentenced in the Youth Court today following an assault on a female juvenile.

The two males, both aged 13, and one female, aged 14, were sentenced to Youth Rehabilitation Orders with a curfew requirement.

The curfew will be in place from 6pm to 7am each day until 28 February next year.

The teenagers were arrested following the assault on the young female, which took place in the area of Wellington Front at around 2300 on Friday 21 October this year.

All three pleaded guilty to Affray at their first appearance in court.





