Men Sentenced For Growing Cannabis

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2022 .

Two local men have received 12 week suspended prison sentences after growing cannabis at a home in Witham’s Road.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon, Ethan Peire, 20, of Mid Harbour Estate and Gerald Farmer, 28, of Witham’s Road, pleaded guilty to a number of offences including Cultivation, Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply Cannabis.

The court heard how RGP Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant at Peire’s home in Varyl Begg Estate, at 9:30am Wednesday 11 November 2020.

Inside, officers found cannabis with a street value of £1,750 and paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs.

After his arrest, his mobile phone was seized and an initial examination found conversations with Farmer, discussing the cultivation of cannabis plants, with the two men exchanging images of cannabis plants.

Just before 12noon that same day, Drug Squad officers visited Farmer at his home on Witham’s Road.

On arrival at the address, officers detained Farmer and found 14 potted cannabis plants in his stairwell. He was arrested and a search warrant obtained.

Police searched the address and in his bedroom they found a sophisticated cannabis growing operation, including a hydroponic grow tent, lighting, irrigation and ventilation systems.

Officers also found individually wrapped pieces of cannabis and equipment associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants, including soil, gardening chemicals and tools.

Paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, including zip-lock bags, and lists of names and amounts of money was also found in the living room.

In total, almost £700 worth of cannabis was seized from the property, along with

equipment for growing cannabis worth over £1,000.

A subsequent forensic examination of the men’s’ mobile phones revealed they were both involved in cultivating and supplying cannabis.

Peire pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (herbal cannabis and cannabis resin), two counts of Possession with Intent to Supply and a joint charge of Cultivation of 14 Cannabis Plants.

Farmer pleaded guilty to three counts of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (herbals cannabis, cannabis resin and Cannabis Concentrate), two counts of Possession with Intent to Supply and a joint charge of Cultivation of 14 Cannabis Plants.

Their sentences were suspended for one year.





