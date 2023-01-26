Man Found Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2023 .

A local man has been found guilty of several charges following an assault on a former girlfriend.

Kaylan Scaniglia, 23, of Moorish Castle Estate, was found guilty of Actual Bodily Harm, Threats to Kill, Common Assault and Criminal Damage, after a trial at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.



The court heard that in the early hours of Thursday 8 July 2021, Scaniglia had returned to his home in an aggressive manner and fearing for her safety, his partner had locked herself in the bathroom.



Whilst in the bathroom, the victim placed her phone on record and hid it.



After gaining entry to the bathroom, Scaniglia held the blade of a flick knife to his girlfriend’s throat.



He then punched her multiple times, pulled her hair and spat at her, before banging her head against a wall.



In court, the audio of the assault was played, which was described as “harrowing.”



Following the guilty verdicts, a pre-sentencing report was ordered ahead of Scaniglia’s sentencing on 14 February.



He was remanded in Windmill Hill Prison until that date.



An RGP spokesman said: “Domestic Abuse has no place in Gibraltar and, if reported, it will be treated with all the seriousness it deserves.”



If you are a victim of domestic abuse or you know someone who is, please contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in the strictest of confidence on:



• Phone: 20067001



• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



• Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014