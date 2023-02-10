HM Customs Seize 120 Canisters of Nitrous Oxide

10 February 2023

Officers of the Enforcement Division of HM Customs (Gibraltar) detained a local man importing a commercial quantity of Nitrous Oxide.

Yesterday, at approximately 15:30, officers at the Land Frontier stopped a Gibraltar registered vehicle as it entered the jurisdiction driven by a local man. The driver was asked to open the boot of the vehicle and upon examination the officer was surprised to see a commercial quantity of boxes containing Nitrous Oxide. Subsequently a thorough search of the vehicle was conducted revealing more boxes and separate canisters inside the vehicle covered with clothes. The consignment was then counted and a total of 120 sizable canisters of Nitrous Oxide were seized. All the canisters have a max capacity of approximately 640 grams. The person was detained and the investigation continues.



Nitrous Oxide is a restricted commodity and can only be imported under the authority of an import licence issued by the Collector of Customs upon application.



The gas is commonly used as a legal high despite the inherent dangers associated with its abuse through inhalation. HM Customs wishes to make the public aware of these dangers, which include dizziness, unconsciousness and even death, asphyxia (hypoxia), and psychosis. The inhalation of the gas also slows down the brain’s activity and the body’s responses – this is especially dangerous if you are driving, operating heavy/plant machinery, etc. Long term use can potentially lead to brain and neurological damage.



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The Government restricted the importation of products containing Nitrous Oxide in 2020 in order to protect our young people from its harmful effects. This excellent enforcement work from HM Customs has kept this large quantity safely off Gibraltar’s streets.’





