Twenty Arrests This Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2023 .

The RGP says their Custody Suite processed 20 people over the weekend, several of whom will be in court today.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Police officers responded to a wide variety of incidents over the weekend.

Response Team officers made arrests for offences including Driving Under the Influence, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Dangerous Driving, Theft and Grievous Bodily Harm and many more.

In total – the RGP’s Custody Suite processed 20 people over the weekend, several of whom will be in court today.

Here is a summary of some of the incidents dealt with since last Friday.

Friday

At around 2345, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. Officers had observed him driving too close to other vehicles on Queensway. When they stopped him to speak to him they smelled alcohol on his breath. He blew 42ug in a roadside test.

At around 0245, a local woman, 43, reported to officers on patrol in Ocean Village that another woman, 24, had poured a drink over her. She would decide later whether she wished police to take formal action over the incident. However, at around 0400, officers were called back to a fight between the two women. They were both arrested on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

At around 0430, officers attended an altercation between about eight youths on Queensway in the area of Ocean Heights. One youth was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault and, when searched, also on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug.

Saturday

At around 0100, a local 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving a motorcycle with a controlled drug exceeding the limit. Officers had stopped the motorcycle on Queensway and noticed that the rider smelled of cannabis. He was asked to take a preliminary drug test which proved positive for cannabis.

At around 0430, officers arrested a local man, 49, on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration above the Limit. Having followed a motorcycle at speed along Europort Avenue, the vehicle was stopped and the officers observed that the man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. In a roadside test, he blew 121ug – the legal limit is 35ug.

At around 0530, in Ocean Village, a man reported that two females had stolen his wallet which contained $700 and various other currencies. In the Glacis Estate a short time later, a female juvenile was arrested on suspicion of Theft after she matched the description of one of the females and officers found dollars and pesos under a nearby vehicle.

At around 0530, a local woman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault after a bar manager reported that she had head-butted him. Later, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm after a doorman reported that the man had kicked him in the chest in a subsequent incident.

Sunday

At around 1830, following an anonymous call from a concerned member of the public, a local man and woman 42 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of Being Intoxicated while in Charge of a Child after officers found them in an intoxicated state at a bar in Waterport Road, whilst looking after a child under the age of 12 months.

At around 2200, officers were called to a domestic incident in Referendum House where they arrested a local man, 42, on suspicion on Wounding/Grievous Bodily Harm, Common Assault, Destroying or Damaging Property and of Resisting or Obstructing Police.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Our officers have been kept very busy dealing with dozens of incidents over the weekend – as part of routine policing and whilst running a Community Fundraising Event on Saturday.

“We’d like to thank officers for their hard work, commitment and professionalism, all of which helps to keep Gibraltar a safe place for everyone to live. We’d also like to thank members of the public for proactively reporting several of the incidents to us.”





