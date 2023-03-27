Twenty Arrests This Weekend

The RGP says their Custody Suite processed 20 people over the weekend,  several of whom will be in court today. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

 

Police officers responded to a wide variety of incidents over the weekend. 

Response Team officers made arrests for offences including Driving Under  the Influence, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Dangerous Driving,  Theft and Grievous Bodily Harm and many more. 

Here is a summary of some of the incidents dealt with since last Friday.

 

Friday 

At around 2345, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with  Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. Officers had observed him driving too  close to other vehicles on Queensway. When they stopped him to speak to  him they smelled alcohol on his breath. He blew 42ug in a roadside test. 

At around 0245, a local woman, 43, reported to officers on patrol in Ocean  Village that another woman, 24, had poured a drink over her. She would  decide later whether she wished police to take formal action over the incident.  However, at around 0400, officers were called back to a fight between the two  women. They were both arrested on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual  Bodily Harm. 

At around 0430, officers attended an altercation between about eight youths  on Queensway in the area of Ocean Heights. One youth was arrested on  suspicion of Common Assault and, when searched, also on suspicion of  Possession of a Class B Drug.

 

 

Saturday 

At around 0100, a local 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving a  motorcycle with a controlled drug exceeding the limit. Officers had stopped the  motorcycle on Queensway and noticed that the rider smelled of cannabis. He  was asked to take a preliminary drug test which proved positive for cannabis. 

At around 0430, officers arrested a local man, 49, on suspicion of Driving with  Alcohol Concentration above the Limit. Having followed a motorcycle at speed  along Europort Avenue, the vehicle was stopped and the officers observed  that the man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. In a roadside  test, he blew 121ug – the legal limit is 35ug. 

At around 0530, in Ocean Village, a man reported that two females had stolen  his wallet which contained $700 and various other currencies. In the Glacis  Estate a short time later, a female juvenile was arrested on suspicion of Theft  after she matched the description of one of the females and officers found  dollars and pesos under a nearby vehicle. 

At around 0530, a local woman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of Common  Assault after a bar manager reported that she had head-butted him. Later, a  local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily  Harm after a doorman reported that the man had kicked him in the chest in a  subsequent incident. 

 

 

Sunday 

At around 1830, following an anonymous call from a concerned member of the  public, a local man and woman 42 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of  Being Intoxicated while in Charge of a Child after officers found them in an  intoxicated state at a bar in Waterport Road, whilst looking after a child under  the age of 12 months. 

At around 2200, officers were called to a domestic incident in Referendum  House where they arrested a local man, 42, on suspicion on  Wounding/Grievous Bodily Harm, Common Assault, Destroying or Damaging  Property and of Resisting or Obstructing Police. 

An RGP spokesman, said: “Our officers have been kept very busy dealing  with dozens of incidents over the weekend – as part of routine policing and  whilst running a Community Fundraising Event on Saturday. 

“We’d like to thank officers for their hard work, commitment and  professionalism, all of which helps to keep Gibraltar a safe place for everyone  to live. We’d also like to thank members of the public for proactively reporting  several of the incidents to us.”



