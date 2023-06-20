Police Statement On Mental Health Incident Over The Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2023 .

Shortly after 16:30 on Sunday the 18th of June, officers were required to assist Gibraltar Health Authority ambulance personnel who were responding to a mental welfare incident at Sir William Jackson Grove.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Officers attended the scene where it was necessary for them to restrain a 55 year-old vulnerable man who was threatening to self-harm with the use of a knife. He also claimed to have taken a significant amount of drugs.

He was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital but, sadly, he passed away late on Monday the 19th of June.

When a death occurs following police contact, established procedures dictate that an independent investigation should take place. Steps are now underway to arrange this. A coroner’s officer has been appointed.





