Prison For Burglar Caught Red Handed

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2023 .

A local man was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary at the Magistrates’ Court this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The 18-year-old man was 17 at the time the offence and can’t be named for legal reasons.

The court heard that, just after 9am on Tuesday 28 February this year, the man had climbed into a residence through a balcony window on Flat Bastion Road.

However, the homeowner had installed CCTV and received a notification on his mobile phone that there was someone in his flat.

On viewing his camera, he saw the man, who he knew, rummaging around his apartment. The victim then called the Royal Gibraltar Police.

On police arrival minutes later, the man climbed out of the window to escape. But officers found and arrested him at a nearby residence shortly after.

In his possession were multiple items taken from the victim’s residence. CCTV footage was later seized by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, which clearly showed the man within the apartment.





