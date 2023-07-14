  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Prison For Burglar Caught Red Handed

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary at the Magistrates’ Court this week. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The 18-year-old man was 17 at the time the offence and can’t be named for legal  reasons. 

The court heard that, just after 9am on Tuesday 28 February this year, the man had  climbed into a residence through a balcony window on Flat Bastion Road. 

However, the homeowner had installed CCTV and received a notification on his mobile phone that there was someone in his flat. 

On viewing his camera, he saw the man, who he knew, rummaging around his  apartment. The victim then called the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

On police arrival minutes later, the man climbed out of the window to escape. But  officers found and arrested him at a nearby residence shortly after.  

In his possession were multiple items taken from the victim’s residence. CCTV  footage was later seized by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department,  which clearly showed the man within the apartment.



