Eagle Eyes Lead To Drug Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 07 August 2023 .

Just before midnight on Saturday evening, officers in the RGP’s Control Room were monitoring their CCTV cameras when their attention was drawn to a suspected drug deal in Cornwall’s Parade.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Control Room Officers observed a man handing something to a woman, before both persons parted company and left the area.

Response Team Officers were dispatched to the location where they immediately found the woman, a 24-year-old Eastern European, who was searched and found to have cocaine in her bag. She was arrested on suspicion of being in Possession of a Class A Drug.

Minutes later and still in the same area, officers spotted an 18-year-old local man who matched the description given to them by the Control Room. He was stopped and, when searched, was found to be carrying a cannabis joint and a small amount of cannabis resin.

He was duly arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A Drug and Supplying a Controlled Class A Drug.

Both persons were then taken to New Mole House Police Station. An investigation continues.

An RGP spokesman said: “Thanks to the diligent actions of our Control Room Officers, and those of the Response Team Officers on the ground, we were able to seize both Class A and Class B Drugs minutes after the incident was spotted – and help make the streets of Gibraltar safer.”





