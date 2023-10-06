Arrest Following Multiple Drug Seizures

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2023 .

A local woman was arrested early this morning after a quantity of drugs were seized from a residence in Glacis Estate.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In a pre-planned Royal Gibraltar Police operation at around 7am, Drug Squad Officers forced entry at the address to execute a search warrant.

Officers seized drugs including suspected Class A Ecstasy tablets, Class B Cannabis Resin, Class B Amphetamines and Class C Valium tablets.

Following the search warrant, a local woman, 45, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug and Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug.

The woman has been bailed pending an ongoing investigation.





