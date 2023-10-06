  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Arrest Following Multiple Drug Seizures

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local woman was arrested early this morning after a quantity of drugs were seized from a residence in Glacis Estate. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In a pre-planned Royal Gibraltar Police operation at around 7am, Drug  Squad Officers forced entry at the address to execute a search warrant. 

Officers seized drugs including suspected Class A Ecstasy tablets,  Class B Cannabis Resin, Class B Amphetamines and Class C Valium  tablets. 

Following the search warrant, a local woman, 45, was arrested on  suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of a  Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled  Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug and Possession  of a Controlled Class C Drug. 

The woman has been bailed pending an ongoing investigation.



