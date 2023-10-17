Three More Drink Drivers Disqualified

17 October 2023

In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, three men were disqualified after pleading guilty to drink driving offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The court heard that, in the early hours of Sunday 8 October, Alasdair Babber Shah, 21, a Ugandan and Mikhail Mabourakh, 26, an American, were both seen riding E-Scooters along Europa Road, near the Rock Hotel. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

Having stopped the two men, officers could smell alcohol on their breath so they were each asked to take a roadside breath test. Babber Shah blew 71ug (the limit is 35ug) and Mabourakh blew 65ug. Once in custody at New Mole House, they blew 68ug and 53ug respectively on the evidential machine.

In court, Babber Shah was fined £300, disqualified for 15 months and fined an additional £150 for not wearing a helmet.

Mabourakh was fined £250, disqualified for 12 months and fined £150 for not wearing a helmet.

The address for both men was given as a yacht then berthed in Ocean Village.

Also in court yesterday, Constantin Morcov, 56, a Romanian who resides in Spain, was disqualified for 24 months and fined £250 after pleading guilty to Driving under the Influence of Drink.

The court heard that, at around 0720, on Friday 13 October, police officers observed a motorcycle being driven at speed, sometimes in the oncoming lane, along Line Wall Road. When stopped, the rider was unsteady on his feet, almost dropping the motorcycle to the floor. In a

roadside test, he blew 65ug and, once at New Mole House, he blew 53 on the evidential machine.

In court, he was fined an additional £150 for having No Driving Licence.

An RGP spokesman said, ‘It is regrettable that these people come into Gibraltar and ignore our drink driving laws.

‘We repeat our usual advice - if anyone suspects that someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, we encourage them to call us in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency.’





