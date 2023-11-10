Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2023 .

A local man has been fined £800 and banned from driving for three months after being charged with a drink driving offence.

Adrian Sarson, 58, of Cumberland Terraces, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning (10 November).

The court heard that just after 1030pm on Wednesday 25th October of this year, Sarson’s car used the opposite carriageway to overtake a police van as it was attempting to park at New Mole House.

Officers activated blue lights with the intention of speaking to him about his manner of driving but he failed to stop for them before turning into the Cumberland Terraces car park.

As soon as he stopped the car in the garage, officers immediately spoke to Sarson and smelled alcohol on his breath. He then failed a roadside test by blowing 67ug when the limit is 35ug.

Sarson was then arrested and taken to New Mole House where he blew 65ug on the evidential breath test machine before he was charged for court.