Man Charged With ABH

Written by YGTV Team on 25 December 2023 .

A UK national has been charged with Actual Bodily Harm following a domestic incident on the night of the 23rd December.

Jasper Carr, 34, who is originally from Derbyshire, was arrested after RGP officers were called to a domestic incident at a residence on Main Street just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

On police arrival, the victim reported that she had been assaulted by the suspect and had a number of injuries.

Carr was arrested on suspicion of ABH at around 1030pm.

This afternoon, he was charged with one count of ABH and was remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his court appearance at 10am on Wednesday 27 December.