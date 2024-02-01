Cyclist Pleads Guilty To Riding A Bicycle With Alcohol Over The Prescribed Limit

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2024 .

A Cyclist has been fined after pleading guilty to riding a bicycle whilst over the drink drive limit.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Robert Harris, 66, was fined £600, which was reduced to £400 due to an early guilty plea.

The court heard that, at about 2300hrs on Friday 22 December 2023, officers were dispatched to Bayside Road following a report that a cyclist had collided with a pedestrian.

As Harris described his version of events, officers detected the smell of alcohol on his breath and noticed that his speech was slurred.

In a roadside breath test, Harris blew 67ug so he was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he blew 58ug on the evidential machine.





