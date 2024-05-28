RGP Officers Pass Leadership And Well-Being Course

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers have successfully passed a leadership and well-being course.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The programme is spread out over three months and is designed to make the officers better managers in their respective teams across the force.

The six officers, who are all on their probationary periods after recently being promoted to the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector, had to pass specific objectives relevant to their departments in order to pass the course.





