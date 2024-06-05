Operation Emerald: Seven People Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2024 .

Royal Gibraltar Police officers arrested seven people on the strength of over 50 outstanding warrants from the Magistrates’ Court during a planned operation today.

Operation Emerald saw officers from multiple departments team up to deal with everything from anti-social behaviour and traffic offences, to arresting wanted individuals and conducting high visibility foot patrols.

The outstanding warrants totalled over £3,000 in unpaid fines.

Officers also focussed on traffic hotspots – with 13 motorists issued Fixed Penalty Notices for offences including mobile phones, seat belts, speeding and contravening traffic signs. One car was also seized after officers found it to be unroadworthy.

Teams of officers then deployed to estates including Varyl Begg for reassurance foot patrols during school lunch break, due to increased concerns of antisocial behaviour around these times.

Inspector Phil Ackerley, who is behind Operation Emerald, said: “We ask for the public to come and talk to use when they see us walking around their estates. We are here to talk to the community and to address any concerns they have.

“Our plan is to disrupt criminality through intelligence-led policing activity and our robust approach will continue as we help to keep Gibraltar safe.”