HM Customs Seize 925 Cartons Of Cigarettes

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2024 .

In a successful operation to counteract the illicit exportation of cigarettes, Customs Enforcement Officers seized nine hundred and twenty-five cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 3rd July, at approximately 0315 hours, when Officers identified a locally registered private vehicle that appeared to be loaded with master cases of cigarettes at New Harbour's Industrial Park. As the suspect vehicle manoeuvred to exit New Harbour's Yard, Officers instructed the vehicle to stop. The suspect vehicle fled the area, attempting to escape. The officers engaged in a pursuit, activating their beacons.

In a coordinated effort, other sections assisted by blocking the area around Waterport Place. The suspect vehicle reached the roundabout by Europort Road and changed direction, heading towards New Harbour’s Industrial Park. The suspect vehicle then stopped in the New Harbours area, and the driver abandoned the car, making good his escape on foot.

Upon searching the vehicle interior, Officers discovered nine hundred and twenty-five cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.





