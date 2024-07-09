  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

HM Customs Seize 925 Cartons Of Cigarettes

In a successful operation to counteract the illicit exportation of cigarettes, Customs Enforcement Officers seized nine hundred and twenty-five cartons of cigarettes of various brands. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 3rd July, at approximately 0315 hours, when  Officers identified a locally registered private vehicle that appeared to be loaded with master cases  of cigarettes at New Harbour's Industrial Park. As the suspect vehicle manoeuvred to exit New  Harbour's Yard, Officers instructed the vehicle to stop. The suspect vehicle fled the area,  attempting to escape. The officers engaged in a pursuit, activating their beacons. 

In a coordinated effort, other sections assisted by blocking the area around Waterport Place. The  suspect vehicle reached the roundabout by Europort Road and changed direction, heading towards  New Harbour’s Industrial Park. The suspect vehicle then stopped in the New Harbours area, and  the driver abandoned the car, making good his escape on foot. 

Upon searching the vehicle interior, Officers discovered nine hundred and twenty-five cartons of  cigarettes of various brands. 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.



