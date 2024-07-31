RGP Officer Fined in Court

Written by YGTV Team on 31 July 2024 .

An RGP officer was fined £500 in the Magistrates’ Court today after he was found guilty of unlawfully disclosing personal data from the force’s computer database without the appropriate consent.

The Justices of the Peace also found Gary Cooper, 28, of Montagu Crescent, not guilty of Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, following a three day trial this week.

The court heard that Cooper disclosed a man’s criminal record and personal information he had obtained from the RGP’s Cyclops Database to a member of the public without the consent of the controller of that information, which was the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.

The incident dates back to Christmas Day 2020.

Cooper is still a serving officer, but was interdicted in February 2022 by the RGP’s Professional Standards department, until the case was resolved in court.

The officer remains interdicted whilst internal disciplinary matters are being investigated.