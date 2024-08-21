Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Burglaries And Thefts

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2024 .

A man pleaded guilty to three burglaries and two thefts before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday – following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Yassine Haouari, 28, of La Linea, was in police custody last Monday in relation to an unrelated matter, when Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department identified him as a suspect in a burglary, after recognising him on an internal wanted notice.

A thorough investigation was then launched by CID Detectives, during which Haouari was linked to two further burglaries and two outstanding thefts.

He was arrested and charged for all five offences and kept in police custody until his appearance in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard that on the 16th of December 2023, he tried to force entry into the balcony doors of an office in the area of Marina Bay, before fleeing from the area when an alarm was triggered.

He then stole a £500 bicycle on the 5th of January this year from the area of Neptune House, Marina Bay and a €650 E-Scooter from the area of the Sunborn Hotel on the 19th of April.

Later, on the 20th of January this year, Haouari entered a private residence in Marina Bay and stole four cartons of cigarettes worth £120, two pairs of trainers worth £100 and numerous items of clothing.

Finally, on the 31st of March this year, he entered a private vessel berthed in Marina Bay and stole a laptop, two iPads, a Samsung tablet computer and loose change – with a total value of approximately £2,100 and €250.

Haouari was remanded in HM Prison Windmill Hill and will be sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court on the 6th of September.





